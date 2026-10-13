Thiruvalla: A favourite among bird enthusiasts, the Macaw is a beautiful and intelligent parrot. With training, these birds can learn to speak up to ten words. Primarily found in the Amazon rainforests, these majestic birds are now a major draw at the 'Animal Kingdom', Kerala's largest exotic pet show, currently underway at the Thiruvalla Municipal Grounds.

Three Macaws have arrived at the expo, and one of them is quite a firecracker – a real chatterbox! But surprisingly, this particular Macaw loves children and will gaze at them intently. It's these Macaws that have truly become the darlings of the children visiting the expo.

The show boasts over 60 different species of birds alone. Beyond birds, visitors can marvel at giant tortoises, rabbits, and even Amazonian iguanas and pythons. Birds flitting through the artificial jungle created within the exhibition grounds captivate all who see them.

In addition to a Robotic Zoo, family games, a play zone, and a garden nursery, the expo features nearly a hundred consumer stalls from across and outside Kerala, offering shopping at significant discounts. Furniture, stationery, and more are all available at the fair. A Malabar Food Court, serving a variety of culinary delights, is also part of the exhibition.

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J N Lightings, headquartered in Othara, is the main sponsor of the expo, with Thazhayil Finance and Thiruvalla Chaithanya Eye Hospital, both based in Thiruvalla, serving as co-sponsors.

The pet show is open till October 25. Entry is open from 3 pm to 9 pm on weekdays, and from 11 am to 9 pm on holidays.