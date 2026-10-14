The Kerala State Information Commission on Wednesday sought an explanation from the Kochi Corporation Secretary following reports that the civic body had passed a resolution to forward the names and details of individuals who frequently file Right to Information (RTI) applications to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB). The move has raised questions over its compliance with the provisions of the Right to Information Act.

The decision was taken at a Full Commission meeting held on Wednesday, following which the Commission Secretary sought a clarification from the Kochi Corporation Secretary, citing concerns that the resolution was contrary to the provisions of the Right to Information Act.

The Corporation’s decision to profile people who frequently file RTI applications and civic complaints and share their details with the VACB had triggered a political row. While the civic leadership defended the move as an attempt to crack down on an alleged extortion racket, the Opposition termed it an assault on transparency and citizens’ rights.

The issue came up during a general discussion at the Corporation Council meeting on October 7, when Kadavanthra councillor Gison George of the Kerala Congress alleged that an organised network was exploiting RTI applications and building-permit disputes to extort money from property owners. The council subsequently resolved to direct the Corporation Secretary to collect details, including the livelihood, employment backgrounds and sources of income of individuals and organisations that repeatedly file RTI applications and complaints, and forward them to the Vigilance Department for investigation.

Mayor V K Minimol defended the decision, alleging that certain outside agents were misusing legal provisions to extort money from building owners in collusion with Corporation personnel.

The proposal drew strong opposition from LDF councillors in the council and party leaders outside it. Thevara councillor Elizabeth questioned the rationale behind scrutinising citizens for exercising their legal right to seek information.