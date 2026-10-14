With heavy to very heavy rainfall forecasted, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for the Idukki district for October 15. In response, District Collector Dr Dineshan Cheruvath has directed various departments to implement stringent precautionary measures immediately.

Relief camps are to be promptly set up in areas vulnerable to landslides, landslips, and flooding. Residents in high-risk zones will be evacuated to safer locations.

All water-based sports—including boating, kayaking, rafting, and coracle rides—as well as adventure tourism like trekking and jeep safaris, are strictly prohibited on days under Orange and Red alerts.

​Mining & construction bans

All mining operations, excluding essential disaster management activities, are banned. Large-scale construction projects and multi-story building works are suspended on Orange and Red alert days.

Crossing rivers, bathing or swimming in rivers and other water bodies, and fishing are strictly forbidden during periods of heavy rain. Travel through high-range hill roads should be minimised as much as possible, and citizens are advised to stay away from riverbanks. Officials have been instructed to ensure the safety of residents living downstream from dams and to continuously monitor water levels in rivers. District and taluk-level Incident Response Systems have been activated. Emergency response services from the Health Department, Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), and Public Works Department (PWD) are on standby.

​Despite the declaration of an Orange alert, the District Collector emphasised that areas prone to landslides and landslips must execute precautionary measures matching the level of a Red alert.