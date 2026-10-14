Thiruvananthapuram: Residents of PRS Lake Villa Flats near Good Shepherd School in Akkulam have been ordered to vacate the premises following a landslip allegedly caused by unscientific soil excavation on the school campus.

District Collector Anju K S, who is also chairperson of the Thiruvananthapuram District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), on Tuesday ordered the immediate relocation of residents and directed the school authorities to suspend all construction activities until the danger to the flats is fully addressed.

The order was issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, following reports from the departments of geology, soil conservation, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the Public Works Department (Buildings) and the tahsildar.

The landslip occurred just four metres from the apartment complex, completely damaging a retaining wall and causing major cracks. The road in front of the flats has also suffered a landslip stretching about 50 metres in length and 15 metres in height, according to the reports cited in the order.

Inspections found that excavation on the school campus was being carried out without adequate safety precautions and that a retaining wall required under the building permit conditions had not been constructed, the order said.

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The Thiruvananthapuram tahsildar, Corporation secretary and District Police Chief have been directed to take steps to relocate the residents. The secretary or president of the flat's residents' association must submit the list of families to be shifted to the Cheruvakkal village officer. The school authorities have been tasked with arranging alternative accommodation for the affected families.

The school management has also been directed to take urgent temporary measures to stabilise the landslip-hit area and prevent further soil movement. Construction activities on the campus must remain suspended until permanent works eliminate the threat to the apartment complex.

The school authorities must submit a detailed proposal outlining the temporary and long-term measures required to prevent further landslips. The proposal will be scrutinised by the PWD Buildings wing, the Corporation, the Soil Conservation Department and the Mining and Geology Department before approval.

The Corporation secretary has been directed to verify whether the construction conforms to the approved building permit, while the district geologist must check whether the quantity of soil excavated exceeded the permitted limit. Both officials have been asked to initiate legal action as warranted.