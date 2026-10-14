Kasaragod: The CPM in Kasaragod is scandalised after a member of the party's Udma area committee allegedly posted the photograph of a female colleague meant for private communication as his WhatsApp status.

The controversy comes on the eve of the party’s expanded district committee meeting scheduled for Thursday, October 14.

Party workers who saw the status reportedly took screenshots and circulated them in party groups.

The photograph was reportedly taken by the woman herself in front of a mirror. The image is fuelling speculation that he may have intended to send the marked photograph back to her but accidentally posted it as his status.

There are reports that party workers have written to the district leadership seeking action against the leader. The complainants have reportedly sought his removal from his post and expulsion from the party’s primary membership.

However, CPM Kasaragod district secretary M Rajagopalan told Onmanorama that he had not received any complaint against the leader. “But a news report has appeared in an evening daily,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajagopalan said the Udma leader would attend the expanded district committee meeting.

The controversy comes 10 days after the CPM replaced its Palakkad district secretary E N Suresh Babu following complaints of sexual misconduct against him. Suresh Babu was removed from the post at the conclusion of the party’s two-day expanded Palakkad district committee meeting on October 4.

The CPM's Kasaragod district meet will begin at 9.30 am at the district committee office, with senior leader P Karunakaran hoisting the party flag. CPM Politburo member A Vijayaraghavan will inaugurate the meeting.