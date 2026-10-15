Understanding mummy guilt

Whether it is leaving young children behind for work commitments, dropping them off at daycares, or taking a much-needed break, mummy guilt is a feeling almost every working mother knows all too well. Society often subtly reinforces the idea that a mother prioritising her career or personal space is somehow being unfair to her children.

Addressing this emotional struggle, actor and writer Aswathy Sreekanth recently shared a deeply relatable note on social media about her journey with motherly guilt.

How complaints evolve as children grow

Reflecting on a recent conversation with another mother, Aswathy recalled how her elder daughter used to ask during bedtime chats why she could not delay her career aspirations until her children grew up. Aswathy tried explaining that the world one sees at 30 is not the same at 50, and health or skills might not remain identical over time.

While her daughter could not grasp it back then, she has now reached a maturity level where she recognises her mother's need to unwind. Aswathy shared how her teenager recently encouraged her to take a solo drive to recharge after a demanding week, breaking their usual family Sunday routine.

However, as her elder daughter grew more empathetic, her younger daughter stepped in with a fresh set of innocent protests, suggesting they make lemonade to sell at the park so neither has to go to school or work. Aswathy noted that as children grow older, their grievances simply shift in nature — from asking whether work matters more than them, to pointing out that other mothers are home when school finishes, or attributing lower marks to a lack of joint study time.

Doing justice to the girl inside

Aswathy acknowledged that she had never taken up a job or a trip entirely free from mummy guilt. Yet, she has never let that guilt hold her back from moving forward. In her reflective post, she emphasised that while mothers must do justice to their children, they must also remain fair to the young woman within themselves, asking pertinently: if a woman does not advocate for herself, who else will?

Disclaimer: The image used with this article has been taken from the Instagram account aswathysreekanth.