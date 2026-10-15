Kottakkal: Despite dedicating two decades to a public sector undertaking, a 66-year-old man, blind in both eyes, has to sell lottery tickets just to make ends meet. This is the grim reality for Prabhakaran of Kaipallikkundu, Kanjirathingal. He retired from the Edarikkode Spinning Mill nine years ago, but the non-receipt of his rightful retirement benefits has plunged him into hardship even in his twilight years.

Prabhakaran, who lost his vision at the tender age of three, secured his job at the spinning mill through the disability quota. He would regularly make his way to the mill, often with considerable difficulty and with the help of his daughter. His grievance, however, is that the Provident Fund office has withheld a substantial sum he was entitled to upon his retirement.

Eleven other individuals who retired on the same day are also yet to receive these benefits. It is alleged that while employees' contributions were collected promptly, the textile authorities failed to remit the amount. The employer's share was also reportedly not paid. Despite repeated attempts by PF authorities to follow up, no action has been taken.

Prabhakaran utilised the gratuity he received to arrange the marriages of his two daughters. It was when he found himself at a dead end, with his life coming to a standstill, that Prabhakaran began selling lottery tickets eight years ago. He sets up shop by the roadside, selling tickets from morning until noon.

Despite numerous visits to various offices, literally guided by others, in pursuit of his rightful benefits, his efforts proved fruitless. Now, Prabhakaran is preparing for a legal battle, rallying his former colleagues to join him.