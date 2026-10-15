Kumarakom: The contractor responsible for operating the Cheepunkal Valiyamada Tourism Project (Water Tourism Park), which functions under the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), has abandoned the venture. The contractor recently sent a letter to the Collector and DTPC Secretary, expressing an inability to continue.

They had previously announced the suspension of the project last December due to the DTPC's failure to provide essential basic facilities. Despite a subsequent meeting, no further action was taken. Operations have now been stalled for nine months. Escalating electricity charges, staff salaries, and continuous operational expenses resulted in substantial financial liabilities, ultimately prompting the decision to abandon the project.

Crores of rupees down the drain

The DTPC had invested ₹4.85 crore in the Cheepunkal project. In addition, Rajesh Cargill, the contractor, had personally spent lakhs of rupees. The contractor was reportedly paying DTPC over ₹1 lakh in monthly rent. He claims the DTPC failed to provide adequate basic facilities and, despite promises to reduce rent for the months the project was non-operational, no such reduction occurred.

Facilities for Tourists

Colour musical water fountain

Floating restaurant

Floating walkway

Pedal boats

Children's play area

Garden

Bird watching

Music shows

Jobs Lost

The project officially commenced in March 2024. Rajesh Cargill, who undertook the contract, began operations in April 2025. Twenty-two local individuals were employed at the park, all of whom have now lost their jobs.