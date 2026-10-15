Chadayamangalam: Despite a surge in accidents and mounting complaints, the issue of illegal tipper trucks parking along the MC Road remains stubbornly unresolved. Just weeks ago, a tragic incident in Nilamel Murukkuman saw an auto-rickshaw collide with the rear of a tipper parked in the early morning hours, killing the driver and injuring passengers.

These tippers are often parked at night without their parking lights on, creating a severe hazard. The hotspots for this illegal parking are accident-prone stretches of the MC Road, specifically Nilamel Puthussery and Chadayamangalam. Numerous complaints have been lodged with both the Chadayamangalam Police and the Chadayamangalam RTO office regarding this persistent problem.

Yet, these pleas have consistently fallen on deaf ears. Tippers are found illegally parked both day and night. This widespread illegal parking occurs even though there are less congested sub-roads available, with tippers frequently occupying busy stretches of the MC Road itself.

Adding to the problem, vehicles arriving for Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) fitness inspections are also parked illegally from early morning, especially along the stretch of MC Road between Ayur Bridge and Ilavakkode.

Ironically, while vehicle inspections take place on the old MC Road in this area, the newer road from the front of Ilavakkode Marthoma College up to the vicinity of Ayur Bridge has been virtually turned into a parking lot for these vehicles.