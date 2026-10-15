As highway infrastructure continues to expand across Kerala, the cost of commuting on the state's upgraded road network has hit new highs. Between January and July 2026, a total of 10 toll plazas operating in Kerala generated a combined revenue of ₹4,45,78,30,049 (over ₹445 crore). Official figures reveal that more than 3.80 crore vehicles traversed these toll gates during the seven-month span.

Paliyekkara leads toll earnings

Among all operational toll plazas in Kerala, the Paliyekkara toll plaza in Thrissur recorded the highest revenue by a substantial margin. Paliyekkara alone accounted for ₹102,48,89,390 (over ₹102 crore) of the total collection, representing nearly a quarter of the entire toll revenue gathered across the state.

High traffic volumes drive revenue

The steep figures reflect both the steady rise in daily vehicular traffic and the expanding reliance on toll-funded national highway stretches in Kerala. While Paliyekkara continues to be the dominant revenue generator, substantial contributions from the remaining nine toll plazas underscore the financial scale of the state's toll system.