Kochi: Digital evidence, cryptocurrency transactions and communications with an unidentified handler are set to take centre stage in the investigation into the arson attack outside the historic Kadavumbhagam Synagogue in Kochi Market, with the police Special Investigation Team (SIT) securing five days of custody of the accused, Ebin Paul.

The Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-II on Thursday remanded Ebin Paul to five days of SIT custody. During the proceedings, the defence told the court that the accused suffers from severe mental illness and depression and is undergoing regular psychiatric treatment.

Highlighting his medical history, the defence sought permission for Ebin to continue taking his prescribed medicines without interruption while in custody. The court directed the investigating team to ensure that he receives the necessary medical care and medication. It also ordered the police to submit a status report on his medical condition and the necessity of his custody every 48 hours if his detention is to continue.

Police sources said that their immediate priority is to retrieve and analyse digital evidence to establish the alleged attack’s wider network and identify those who may have directed it.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ernakulam Central), Sibi Tom, who leads the SIT, said the five-day custody would primarily focus on extracting digital evidence and questioning the accused about his communications and financial transactions.

"Our priority over these five days is mainly the digital evidence and question him based on that. We have applied for a mirror copy of the seized devices. Once that is secured, our focus will be on examining fund transactions, tracing CCTV collections, and analysing his chats, tweets, and communications retrieved from his mobile phone,” the ACP said.

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Investigators have seized electronic devices, including Ebin’s smartphones and laptop, and sent them to the State Forensic Science Laboratory for data retrieval and forensic mirroring. The mirrored data is expected to help investigators prepare a detailed questionnaire to confront the accused with evidence and establish the identities of those allegedly operating behind the scenes.

Encrypted chats, cryptocurrency trail under scrutiny

The investigation has widened amid suspicions of a larger conspiracy, including possible terror links. Preliminary interrogation reportedly revealed that Ebin was acting on the instructions of an unidentified handler whom he referred to as 'Boss'.

According to the police, the accused communicated with the handler through encrypted channels on Telegram. The exchanges allegedly involved instructions, video confirmations and financial transactions routed through cryptocurrency.

The police are now seeking to establish the identity of the handler, verify the financial trail and determine whether others were involved in planning or executing the attack.

Investigators have also found reason to examine a possible earlier trial run. Ebin reportedly admitted to an experimental arson incident at a used-car showroom in Muvattupuzha. The police are probing whether multiple trial runs were carried out before the attack on the synagogue.

The arson occurred in the early hours of Monday, when a person allegedly arrived outside the historic place of worship, poured petrol and set a fire. CCTV footage captured the act, including visuals of the perpetrator filming the blaze on a mobile phone before fleeing the scene.

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The police do not consider an elaborate reconstruction of the incident at the synagogue necessary at this stage, as investigators have already mapped the accused’s movements, including his route of arrival and exit.

Asked about the accused’s conduct during questioning and the defence’s claims regarding his psychiatric condition, Tom said Ebin had been cooperating with investigators so far.