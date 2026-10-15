Malappuram: The Melattur police in the district have registered a case against Perinthalmanna MLA Najeeb Kanthapuram for allegedly threatening an advocate commissioner and obstructing the execution of a court-ordered eviction at Vengur in Malappuram district. Four unidentified persons have also been named as accused in the case.

The case was registered on the directions of the Manjeri Chief Judicial Magistrate Court. The development comes amid criminal contempt proceedings against the MLA over his intervention to prevent the eviction of a financially distressed family from its house.

The advocate commissioner had approached the court alleging that the MLA behaved inappropriately, obstructed the discharge of official duties and sent the commissioner back while carrying out eviction proceedings at the house in Perinthalmanna's Vengur, pursuant to a court order.

Following this, the court had sought an explanation from the Melattur police regarding the incident. In its submission, the police reportedly told the court that the MLA's actions were an emotional reaction after the family said they would die by suicide if they were evicted from their home.

The controversy erupted when bank officials and an advocate commissioner arrived at the family's house to execute eviction proceedings over a loan default of around ₹4 lakh. The family had reportedly fallen behind on repayments following the death of its breadwinner.

Najeeb intervened to stop the eviction, assuring the family that no eviction or other coercive action would be taken for two months. He also promised to explore the possibility of securing a waiver on part of the outstanding loan and arranging repayment of the remaining amount in instalments.

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The officials subsequently halted the proceedings and left the premises. The MLA later shared a video of his intervention on social media, triggering criticism from legal circles over his alleged obstruction of a court-related process.

The court subsequently initiated criminal contempt proceedings against him under Sections 2(c)(iii) and 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971. Section 2(c)(iii) covers acts that interfere with or obstruct the administration of justice, while Section 15 deals with the procedure for taking cognisance of criminal contempt.

The MLA had appeared through counsel before the Manjeri Court and tendered an unconditional apology in response to the contempt proceedings.