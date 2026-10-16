Kozhikode: Vice President of India C P Radhakrishnan said on Friday that despite the country’s diversity of languages, traditions and forms of worship, India remains united by its shared civilisational heritage, reflecting the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

He was speaking at the inauguration of Navaratri Sargotsavam, organised by Kesari Weekly in Kozhikode. Addressing the gathering, the Vice President said Navaratri celebrates the divine feminine power of Adi Parashakti, the eternal source of creation, strength, wisdom and compassion.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi, Radhakrishnan said that India’s cultural heritage and developmental aspirations complement each other.

On the occasion, the Vice President released the book Sangha Noottandile Akshara Mudrakal. He also presented the Sarga Kesari Award to P R Rajendran in recognition of his contributions to the fine arts.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, C Sadanandan Master, MP, and others attended the function.