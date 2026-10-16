Chirayinkeezhu: The Prem Nazir Memorial, construction of which began five years ago in memory of the evergreen hero, is lying abandoned after the completion of its first phase.

Thirty-eight years have passed since Prem Nazir's demise. The cultural complex, for which the then Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan laid the foundation stone eight months ago in the courtyard of Sharkara Malayalam Pallikkoodam, was hastily inaugurated without any basic amenities and then promptly locked up.

The desire for a perpetual memorial to the beloved local actor in Chirayinkeezhu is a wish shared by Malayalis across generations. Even though the cultural complex has been inaugurated, those concerned have no idea when this memorial will actually be opened to film enthusiasts.

Located behind the Sharkara Devi Temple, construction of the multi-storied cultural complex began in 2020 under the name 'Prem Nazir Kalagramam'. It was envisioned as a 15,000-square-foot, three-story building designed to provide facilities for film industry professionals and cinema lovers. However, only the ground floor of the modern facility has been completed so far.

The project, initiated on 66.22 cents of Public Education Department land transferred to the Cultural Department, has so far incurred expenses of approximately ₹2.30 crore. During this period, numerous protests arose due to project delays. Even Prem Nazir's own relatives expressed their displeasure. The completed open stage and courtyard are now overgrown with weeds.

Of the ₹2.30 crore sanctioned in two phases, ₹98 lakh came from the MLA fund and ₹1.32 crore from the Cultural Department.

For the third phase, ₹58 lakh have been allocated from the MLA fund and an additional ₹2.5 crore as a budget allotment. However, the construction of the hall, museum, admin office, restrooms, and back office, all based on the structural plan, remains in limbo. The open-air theatre and the first-floor theatre are also currently stalled, confined to their pillars.