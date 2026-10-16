Vellarada: The Fire and Rescue Services personnel rescued a teacher who found himself trapped in a tree after climbing it to escape a herd of attacking wild boars.

Radhakrishnan (53) from Shreyas, Kovilur, was on his way to tap rubber in Kalappakonam on Thursday morning when wild boars attempted to attack him. Unskilled in climbing trees, Radhakrishnan somehow managed to scramble up a nearby rubber tree in a desperate bid to escape the boars. However, though he successfully evaded the wild attackers, he found himself unable to descend and was stuck high up in the tree.

Fortunately, he had his mobile phone with him and shared his predicament on social media. It was Radhakrishnan himself who then alerted the Fire and Rescue Services. An hour later, personnel arrived at the scene and brought him down to safety.