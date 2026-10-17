Kozhikode: This year’s District School Arts Festival has etched its name in the history books with a truly inspiring milestone. For the upcoming festival in Mukkam, organisers opened the logo design competition exclusively to differently-abled children. Out of all the wonderful entries, a captivating design by a talented young girl named Raja Nourin was chosen as the festival's official emblem.

Born without her right arm, Raja drew the entire logo using only her left hand.She is an eighth-grade student at Markaz Girls Higher Secondary School, Karanthur. P Satheesh Kumar, Convener of the Publicity Committee, noted that this unique competition was organised to celebrate and spotlight the boundless creativity of differently-abled students. A total of 17 young artists took part in the contest.

The logo was officially unveiled by Deputy Director of Education (DDE) C S Amrutha. The event was addressed by P Satheesh Kumar, Reception Committee Convener K Shanavas, RDSGA Secretary Ashish, Arts Festival Superintendent P Bijeesh, and P Noushad Ali, among others.