Thrissur: An elderly couple was found dead at their rented house in Kodannur in the early hours of Saturday. Police suspect that health problems and financial difficulties related to medical treatment may have contributed to the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Sathyan, 66, and his wife Kumari, 59, natives of Pidikapparambu in Chathakkudam, Vallachira. The incident occurred around 3 am at their house on Pallippuram–Akampadam Road.

The couple's son and daughter-in-law had gone to the Chottanikkara temple. On returning, they found the couple hanging from a truss structure behind the house on the eastern side.

Sathyan had been undergoing treatment following a stroke, while Kumari had kidney-related and other health problems. Cherpu police have launched an investigation.