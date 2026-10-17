Iritty: Repair work on the retaining wall at Vempuzha - built as part of the ₹83.17-crore Hill Highway upgradation project - has run into controversy once again. Although repairs commenced after the monsoon subsided by temporarily diverting the river, the authorities continue to merely plug the breached sections with granite boulders. Locals are skeptical about the durability of such superficial measures, pointing out that the structure will never hold unless its foundation is substantially reinforced in proportion to the wall’s height.

Malayala Manorama had earlier reported on the retaining wall collapsing for the third consecutive time. Residents allege that even though post-monsoon repairs have begun, the fundamental structural flaws that triggered the collapse remain entirely unaddressed. Furthermore, questions have been raised over the conspicuous absence of Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) officials, who are mandated to oversee and ensure quality control at the site.

Mud-covered granite stones brought in to patch up the damaged retaining wall at Edur Vempuzha.

Is the foundation truly stable?

There are growing suspicions that contractors are salvaging discarded stones from other sites to fill the cavities. Locals also allege that mud-caked granite boulders of poor quality are being dumped for the reconstruction. The primary grievance is that the foundation lacks the structural integrity required to withstand the river’s currents and hydrostatic pressure, leading to repeated cave-ins.

Residents maintain that authorities are duty-bound to safeguard public funds spent on the Hill Highway and have demanded an official inquiry into the recurring collapses. They urge that an independent assessment be carried out to determine whether substandard construction caused the damage and whether the foundation possesses adequate load-bearing capacity. What the area needs, locals emphasize, is a durable, engineered retaining wall that guarantees safety—not temporary cosmetic band-aids.