Kochi Mini Cooper crash: Angamaly court to pronounce verdict on Suhail Sajeev, others' bail pleas today
In Brief
Summary is AI-generated
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The Angamaly court is set to pronounce its verdict on the bail pleas of the four accused in the Nedumbassery Mini Cooper crash that killed three youths.
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The defence argued against the culpable homicide charges, claiming media hype, alleged traffic violations by the victims, and questioning the abetment charges against the passengers.
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The prosecution strongly opposed bail, citing medical reports showing the driver's blood alcohol content was over five times the permissible limit and CCTV evidence of the group visiting bars.
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