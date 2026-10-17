Thrikaripur: The traffic signals at Thankayam Junction, the gateway to Thrikaripur town, have gone completely dormant. Originally installed on either side of the junction years ago to streamline traffic and curb accidents, these lights have now been out of order for over a year.

The intersection is a notorious accident blackspot. A major revamp—involving road widening, bottleneck removal, and the installation of modern road safety measures—is currently underway in the area. Taking advantage of the ongoing work, residents and commuters are urging authorities to dismantle the defunct signal posts that now serve no purpose.

Additionally, there are growing calls for the renovation plan to include designated bus bays and strictly regulated stops at the junction to prevent bottlenecks and ensure smoother transit.