Thrissur: A four-day biodiversity survey conducted in the Peechi Wildlife Division has recorded 395 species across birds, butterflies and dragonflies. The joint survey was held from October 8 to 11 by the Kerala Forest and Wildlife Department and the Travancore Nature History Society (TNHS) across ten base camps in the Chimmony Wildlife Sanctuary, Peechi-Vazhani Wildlife Sanctuary and Choolannur Pea Fowl Sanctuary.

The survey discovered 36 species that were missing from previous checklists. Among birds, 165 species were recorded, including 8 new additions like the Malabar Lark, Purple Heron, Siberian Stonechat, and Eastern Yellow Wagtail, alongside 5 Western Ghats endemics. The butterfly category documented 174 species, adding 22 new ones such as the Sahyadri Plain Puffin and Common Map, along with 11 endemic species like the Malabar Banded Peacock. Meanwhile, 56 dragonfly species were logged, featuring 6 new additions including the Indian Emerald and Kodagu Clubtail, alongside 8 endemics

In addition to these major groups, researchers recorded 52 moths, 22 ants, 5 cicadas, and around 30 spiders. The presence of large mammals such as tigers, leopards, elephants, and gaurs was also reported, reinforcing the area's vital role as a major mammal habitat. Led by Peechi Wildlife Warden M K Ranjita and coordinated by forest officials and TNHS experts like Dr Kalesh Sadanandan and Anila V M, the survey highlights the value of integrated multi-taxa monitoring for long-term ecosystem conservation.