Thiruvangoor: Local residents have mounted strong protests against the opening of a new petrol pump in their residential neighbourhood. They are demanding the immediate revocation of the No Objection Certificate (NOC) granted by the District Collector and the building permit issued by the Chemmancheri Panchayat Secretary for the proposed fuel station on the Thiruvangoor–Atholi Road.

Residents alleged that the Panchayat Secretary issued the building permit without consulting the elected governing council, completely disregarding persistent complaints from the community. Furthermore, locals pointed out that during a panchayat committee meeting on October 7, an official decision was made to classify the area as a residential zone. Given this decision, they insist that both the Collector's NOC and the panchayat secretary's construction approval be thoroughly reviewed and rescinded.

With three fuel stations already operating within a 500-metre radius, locals fear that a fourth facility poses serious hazards to public safety, the environment, and the local drinking water supply. They also raised alarms over the ongoing site preparation, noting that excavating nearly two metres of soil could severely deplete water tables in domestic wells and nearby public drinking water schemes.

To spearhead their agitation and coordinate upcoming demonstrations, the residents have formally constituted an action committee. Chemmancheri Panchayat Ward 8 member K.M. Nalini has been appointed as the Chairperson, and Mohammed Hasmukh will serve as the Convener. Speakers at the meeting included M. Noufal, T.P. Raghavan, Ashokan Kott, Unni Madanchery, T.P. Padmanabhan, and Dr. Sunilkumar.