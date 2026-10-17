Kasaragod: Two Nigerian nationals were among five people sentenced to 15 years’ rigorous imprisonment each in a case involving the seizure of 150 grams of methamphetamine in Kasaragod. The public prosecutor said it could be the first conviction in Kerala of Nigerian nationals in a drug case.

Kasaragod Additional District and Sessions Court-I judge T H Rajitha sentenced the five to 15 years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2 lakh each under Section 22(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, for possessing commercial quantities of methamphetamine. They will have to undergo an additional six months’ imprisonment each if they fail to pay the fine.

Those sentenced are Abubacker (38) and his wife Amina Ashra (35), natives of Chattanchal in Kasaragod; Waseem Akram (35), a native of Bengaluru; and Nigerian nationals Hafsa Rihanath Usman alias Blessing Joy (25) and Uka Moses (41).

Waseem Akram, the third accused, was sentenced to an additional 15 years’ rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 2 lakh under Section 27A of the NDPS Act for financing the drug deal, said Additional Public Prosecutor Lohithakshan Edayillam. He will, however, serve 15 years, not 30, because the sentences run concurrently.

The first and second accused, Abubacker and Amina Ashra, were absent when the verdict was pronounced. "The verdict was supposed to be pronounced on Friday but the couple were absent. On Saturday, they were found sentenced in their absence. The court then issued arrest warrants against them," Adv Edayillam said.

Suraj, the fourth accused and owner of the car used to transport the drug, was acquitted. The court found no evidence establishing his involvement in the drug deal or related financial transactions. The prosecution said he travelled to Kasaragod on Waseem Akram's request, without knowing about transporting drugs.



WhatsApp chats, money trail nail Nigerians

Bekal police seized 150 gm of methamphetamine from Suraj's Bengaluru-registered Swift car at Pallath in Udma on April 21, 2023. The first four accused were travelling in the car. The two Nigerian nationals were arrested separately in Bengaluru during the investigation, said the Additional Public Prosecutor.

Methamphetamine is a highly addictive synthetic stimulant that affects the central nervous system. It is also known as meth, crystal meth or ice.

The investigation uncovered digital evidence linking Abubacker to the Nigerian nationals. Police recovered WhatsApp conversations between Abubacker and the fifth accused, Uka Moses, the Nigerian man, discussing drug orders, quantities, prices and payments.

The chats also contained details of the bank accounts to which buyers were asked to transfer money. According to the prosecutor, the drug network used intermediaries’ accounts and arranged deliveries through designated drop points, allowing buyers to collect the substance without meeting the suppliers directly.

Nigerians allegedly ran the drug supply network

The prosecutor said the two Nigerian nationals were the principal operators behind the drug supply network, handling the manufacture and distribution of the substance.

Adv Edayillam also said the two had overstayed in India without valid visas, travel documents or other papers authorising their stay. They had reportedly entered India on education visas but were not pursuing their studies, the prosecutor alleged.

The police traced mobile phones and telephone numbers used in the transactions and examined the digital evidence before identifying and arresting the Nigerian accused, the prosecutor said. Advocate Athira Balan also appeared for the prosecution.