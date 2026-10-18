Areekkara Subrahmanyan Sankaran Namboothiri, a native of Pulimoodu in Thiruvananthapuram, has been selected as the new Melshanthi (chief priest) of the Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple. Meanwhile, A Damodaran Namboothiri of Maniyoor in Vadakara, Kozhikode, has been appointed as the chief priest of the Malikappuram Devi Temple.

The selections were made through a traditional draw of lots at the temple complex, with Devanandan Arjun, a member of the Pandalam Royal Family, drawing the lots.

Subrahmanyan Sankaran Namboothiri, currently the chief priest of the Pazhavangadi Ganapathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, was selected from a panel of seven candidates. He has served as a chief priest at various temples for 21 years, including the past five years at Pazhavangadi.

Describing the Sabarimala appointment as the highest honour of his spiritual journey, he expressed gratitude to the deity at Pazhavangadi and pledged to discharge his duties with devotion and integrity.

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Damodaran Namboothiri, currently the chief priest of the Payyoli Temple, was selected for Malikappuram from a panel of five candidates. He said he had been shortlisted for the position for five consecutive years before being selected.

Both priests will assume charge on Vrischikam 1, marking the beginning of the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.