Kerala Police have registered 14 cases and arrested five people following surprise inspections at spas across the state. Notices were also issued to 44 establishments for violating rules.

Under ‘Operation Spa’, conducted on the directions of Law and Order ADGP P Vijayan, police inspected 586 of the state’s 821 spas.

Kozhikode City recorded the highest number of cases, with four registered and four people arrested after inspections of 70 of the city's 87 spas.

Police inspected 71 of the 78 spas in Malappuram, 56 of the 58 in Thrissur City and 55 of the 71 in Palakkad.

Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha recorded three cases each, while Ernakulam Rural reported two. One case each was registered in Kottayam and Idukki.

ADGP P Vijayan said strict action would continue against establishments that violate the law.