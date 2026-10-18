Mannar: Signaling the early onset of a harsh summer, water levels in major rivers across the region have begun to plummet, sparking deep anxiety among local residents. Compounding the crisis are mounting public grievances over the authorities’ failure to dredge and clear years of accumulated silt, sand, mud, and garbage choking these vital waterways.

Water levels have receded noticeably in the Achenkovil, Pamba, and Kuttamperoor rivers. While the post-monsoon (Thulam) showers—expected to set in today—might offer temporary respite if they gain strength, farmers and residents fear the relief will be short-lived, inevitably giving way to acute drought. Although the government previously announced that local self-governing bodies would be empowered to desilt and extract sand as part of river rejuvenation initiatives, nothing has materialised on the ground.

Extensive stretches of the riverbed have already surfaced along the Achenkovil River. In localities such as Kollakadavu, Pottamelkadavu, Vazhuvadi, and Cherukole, the water has receded so dramatically that sandbars are now visible right in the middle of the river.

Simultaneously, household open wells in these areas have started drying up. The depletion of primary water sources threatens to deal a severe blow to the agricultural belt of Upper Kuttanad. Sowing across nearly 6,000 acres of paddy fields is slated to begin early next month. While the fields will initially turn into a lush carpet of green, farmers fear a familiar ordeal will play out: crops withering midway through the season due to a severe water deficit. With the threat of a punishing summer looming, both the public and the farming community are demanding immediate, proactive intervention from the Major Irrigation Department.