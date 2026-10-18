Changanassery: A major section of the MC Road near the Thuruthi canal has caved in, opening up a massive crater and turning the stretch into an accident waiting to happen. More than a month has passed since the collapse, yet the authorities have not lifted a finger to repair it.

The road is under the National Highways Authority. The large hole is in the bus bay on the Kottayam-bound lane. It appeared a month ago after a heavy vehicle parked there sank into the damaged road.

Fears of Further Road Collapse

According to local residents, an old well once stood at the very spot where the crater has now opened up hastily filled and paved over during the MC Road widening project. Since the initial collapse, the edges have been steadily giving way, and ominous fissures have begun spidering across the surrounding road. Commuters and locals now live in fear that the entire section could collapse completely.

Safety Measures remain inadequate

The National Highways Authority has placed four drums, two plastic barricades and plastic tape near the hole as warning measures. These were put up following complaints. Concerned about motorists' safety, local residents have also placed wooden logs around the damaged section.

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The lack of proper warning signs and lighting makes it difficult for motorists to spot the damaged section. The area remains poorly lit at night, increasing the risk of accidents. The danger is particularly high as long-distance travellers often stop their vehicles in the bus bay.