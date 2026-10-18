Kochi: Malappuram native P Chithrambari was crowned Trends Impresario Miss Kerala at the pageant's 26th edition held here. Minister Bindu Krishna presented her with the coveted crown. Megha Maria Jose was named the first runner-up and won the ‘Eternal Beauty’ title. Kajal Liby was the second runner-up and received the ‘Beauty with Elegance’ title.

The other award winners were: U K Gopika Krishnan (Miss Photogenic and Miss Beautiful Hair), Manasa Prakash (Miss Inner Voice), Donna Michael (Miss Beautiful Skin and Miss Fitness), P Chithrambari (Miss Beautiful Smile), A Maithili Dileep (Miss Beautiful Eyes), A Drishya Suraj (Miss Talented) and Amritha Nair (Miss Congeniality). Renowned social activist Daya Bai was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony.

The winners were selected by a panel comprising political commentator Sreejith Panicker, actor and former Miss Kerala Deepti Sati, Kedarama Managing Director Jacob Jose, actor and dancer Asha Sarath, cinematographer Ravi Varman, social media fashion content creator Ammu Varghese, and Dr Tom M Joseph, director of Jain University, Kochi.