Erumappetty: It has been four days since the high-mast lamp at Pannithadam Junction - a spot notorious for frequent road accidents - went out of order. Until recently, this light was the only reliable beacon illuminating the intersection and its surroundings through the night.

The situation turns critical after 11.00 pm when local shops pull down their shutters, plunging the entire junction into pitch-black darkness.

Compounding the hazard, the solar-powered traffic signals at the intersection also fail to function at night. As a result, the only brief glimpses of light come from the passing vehicles' headlamps.

The complete absence of lighting has severely hampered emergency response during accidents. Residents revealed that following recent crashes, victims had to be rescued from damaged vehicles using the headlights of vehicles flagged down by passersby.

Despite recurring nighttime collisions, the authorities’ utter failure to repair the high-mast lamp and restore power even after four days has sparked fierce public outrage.