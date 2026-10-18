Thrissur: The Kerala government has decided to cancel licences permitting the sale of Horti wine through bakeries. The Excise Minister has directed officials to review the Abkari Act amendment that paved the way for retail sales of fruit-based wine through food outlets.

The government has recommended disciplinary action against the official who issued the controversial order allowing the sale of Horti wine through bakeries.

The sale of the fruit-based alcoholic beverage, with an alcohol content of up to 15 per cent, had began at a bakery in Chalakudy. Four manufacturing units had been granted permission to produce Horti wine under the state government's initiative.

The move was based on an amendment to the Foreign Liquor Rules introduced by the second Pinarayi Vijayan government in January 2024. The amendment permitted the sale of fruit wine through hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls and bakeries with a minimum floor area of 100 square metres.

However, the rules prohibited the consumption of the beverage on the premises where it was sold. The annual licence fee for retailers was fixed at ₹10,000, with licensed outlets entitled to a 20 per cent commission on sales.