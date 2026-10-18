Alappuzha: A two-year-old boy died of suspected malnutrition and anaemia at Valiyakulangara here on Sunday, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. The child, Rahul, was the sixth child of Thaimootil Rajesh and Thara.

The postmortem report revealed that the child suffered from anaemia and severe malnutrition, said Trikkunnapuzha SI Anvar Sadhiq, citing preliminary forensic information. The child was also severely underweight, weighing around 7.5 kg.

Panchayat and health officials have alleged that a lack of care from the parents may have contributed to the child's death.

The Trikkunnapuzha Police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation. The child was found dead at his home in Valiyakulangara on Sunday morning.

Thara, who was pregnant with her seventh child, was admitted to Vandanam Medical College Hospital, where she gave birth. Rahul's postmortem was also conducted at the hospital.

The Trikkunnapuzha Police said the pathology test report of the deceased child was still awaited.

"We will question all the parties concerned and will definitely conduct an investigation. Right now, we are gathering more details," Anvar Sadhiq said.

Rahul's funeral was held on Sunday.