Kodungallur: Water adventure tourism has made a grand entry into the Muziris Heritage Project, with kayaking and canoeing facilities now open to the public. A fleet of 26 kayaks and 14 canoes has been deployed across the Kottappuram and Paravur waterfronts to cater to visitors.

Flagging off the initiative, Minister O J Janeesh said the government is committed to tapping the full potential of water sports in the Muziris project area. He also announced that the heritage boat services connecting key historical landmarks—suspended for the past four years—will resume shortly. Setting this revival in motion, two six-seater water taxis have already commenced operations. Additionally, three 24-seater boats are scheduled to join the fleet within the next three months.

Kodungallur Municipal Chairperson Honey Peethambaran, Paravur Municipal Chairman Ramesh D Kurup, Municipal Councillor V M Johnny, and Muziris Heritage Project Managing Director K S Shine addressed the gathering.