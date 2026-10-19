Traffic along the route to Munnar is set to be diverted via Anachal after a massive boulder was discovered precariously loose near the 2nd Mile in Pallivasal Panchayat, according to an official announcement by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

​Authorities stated that the diversion is being implemented as a precautionary measure, citing a high risk of a severe accident if heavy rains or strong winds trigger a rockfall during the night.

​The Disaster Management Authority has issued an alert urging all commuters to exercise extreme caution while travelling through the area.