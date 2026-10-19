Munnar-bound traffic to be diverted via Anachal over loose boulder threat
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Traffic on the route to Munnar is being diverted via Anachal due to a precariously loose massive boulder near the 2nd Mile in Pallivasal Panchayat.
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The diversion is a precautionary measure implemented by the District Disaster Management Authority to prevent severe accidents from potential rockfalls during bad weather.
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The Disaster Management Authority has issued an alert advising all commuters to exercise extreme caution when travelling through the affected area.
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Traffic along the route to Munnar is set to be diverted via Anachal after a massive boulder was discovered precariously loose near the 2nd Mile in Pallivasal Panchayat, according to an official announcement by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).
Authorities stated that the diversion is being implemented as a precautionary measure, citing a high risk of a severe accident if heavy rains or strong winds trigger a rockfall during the night.
The Disaster Management Authority has issued an alert urging all commuters to exercise extreme caution while travelling through the area.