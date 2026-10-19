Idukki: In a brazen act of encroachment, a public bus shelter constructed at a cost of several lakhs of rupees was converted into a commercial shop overnight by secretly installing rolling shutters. The incident occurred at the Vagavurrai Factory Division along the Munnar–Marayoor route.

A similar attempt to seize the public waiting shed had been made two weeks ago under the leadership of a former panchayat member, but was foiled by the sitting ward member and local plantation workers. However, catching everyone off guard, the encroachers struck again on Saturday night, rapidly mounting rolling shutters to turn the passenger shelter into a retail storefront.

Outraged by the takeover, local factory workers staged a protest sit-in outside the facility yesterday. Sitting panchayat member K.Rameshwari stated that a formal petition signed by over 400 plantation workers will be submitted to the Sub-Collector and other relevant authorities today, demanding immediate eviction and action.