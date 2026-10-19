Ambalavayal: Mornings across the district have turned magical, waking up to breathtaking vistas of rolling white mist. With the monsoon rains finally receding, Wayanad has transformed into an ethereal wonderland shrouded in cool fog. Several high-altitude areas in Wayanad are covered in mist during the mornings, attracting tourists to locations where the mist persists until midday.

Popular vantage points and peaks such as Kurumbalakotta and Cheengeri are witnessing the heaviest footfall. Trekkers reaching the summits at the crack of dawn are greeted by sweeping "seas of clouds" carpeting the valleys below. As the golden rays of the rising sun pierce through the haze, the landscape turns truly mesmerizing.

With the chill and fog expected to thicken through November, December, and January, the local tourism sector is poised for a major revival. A steady stream of travelers from neighboring districts and states make regular trips to the hills solely to experience this winter charm.

Other scenic spots like Kolagappara, Ambukuthi Mala, and the Manjappara viewpoint are equally enveloped in morning fog. Early risers typically scale these hills by 6:00 am, spending a couple of tranquil hours soaking in the sunrise and misty panoramas before descending around 8:00 am.

Meanwhile, places like Vaduvenchal, Lakkidi, and Vythiri remain perpetually wrapped in clouds throughout the year,their defining allure being the dense mist that continues to drift through even beneath the midday sun.