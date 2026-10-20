Kottayam: The proposed Kottayam–Ernakulam corridor linking National Highways 183 and 66 has gained momentum, with the state government set to recommend the project to the Centre.

A state government recommendation is mandatory for the road to be taken up under the national highway network. The process has begun, and the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will send a study team once the recommendation is submitted, Kottayam MP K Francis George said.

The proposed road will begin at Mulankuzha in Kottayam on NH 183 and pass through Kumarakom, Vechoor and Vaikom before joining the Angamaly–Kundannoor national highway bypass near the Thrippunithura market.

Francis George discussed the project with the Chief Minister and the Public Works Minister after Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari assured the Lok Sabha that the proposal would be considered.

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The corridor is being proposed in view of the severe traffic congestion experienced on the Kottayam–Kochi route. The plan envisages an elevated road to minimise environmental and agricultural impacts while ensuring natural water flow is not obstructed.