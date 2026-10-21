Idukki: The District Collector has directed authorities to conduct an immediate inspection and submit an urgent report on alleged large-scale illegal soil extraction and quarrying under the cover of public holidays near the landslide-ravaged area of Kudayathoor. The intervention comes amid severe concerns that unchecked illegal operations pose a grave threat to the lives and property of local residents.

The District Collector ordered the District Geologist and the Thodupuzha Tahsildar to personally visit and inspect the site. Officials have been instructed to assess the potential disaster risks caused by the excavations and to initiate strict legal action if soil piping or quarrying has been conducted without valid permits.

Furthermore, the Collector mandated that criminal proceedings be launched against the landowners and individuals responsible if any unauthorized land conversion or quarrying attempts are identified. A detailed compliance report outlining the actions taken has to be submitted to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) as well.