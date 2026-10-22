The case against KSU activists over the alleged assault on then health minister Veena George has taken a new twist after her gunman told the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that he did not witness any attack on her.

In his statement to the SIT investigating the invocation of serious charges against the protesters, Abhilash said he had lodged the complaint at Veena George’s behest, accusing the activists of attacking her with weapons. The police registered an attempt to murder case based on his complaint, and the activists spent 16 days in judicial custody.

Veena George had earlier told the police that a group of assailants had arrived to attack her. However, Abhilash’s statement that he had not witnessed any attack on her casts doubt on the allegation. She had also not claimed to have seen any weapons in the possession of the protesters.

The police personnel deployed to provide security to her at Kannur railway station, including a sub-inspector of Kannur Town police station, also told investigators that no attack involving weapons had taken place.

The protest took place at Kannur railway station on February 25. The FIR alleged that the protesters had attempted to murder Veena George using weapons, but the police could not recover any.

The SIT has also recorded the statements of the accused, including KSU Kannur district president M C Athul, V V Akshay, Bithul Balan, C H Mubas and Ahmed Yasin.

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The SIT, headed by U Preman, is expected to submit its report early next month.