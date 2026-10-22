The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange alerts across Kerala as a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the state.

An orange alert is in place for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on Thursday, while the remaining districts are under a yellow alert. All districts will be placed under a yellow alert on Friday.

As rainfall is expected to continue through the week, the IMD has issued orange alerts for Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Saturday, with yellow alerts in place for the remaining districts. On Sunday, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts will be under orange alerts, while Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kannur and Kasaragod districts will be under yellow alerts.

The IMD said a low-pressure area was present over the southwest Arabian Sea and that Kerala had experienced widespread rainfall on Wednesday.

Rainfall is likely to continue across the state until October 27, prompting multiple weather warnings. Thunderstorm, heavy rainfall and fishermen warnings have been issued until October 25, while the heavy rainfall warning will remain in effect until October 27.

Squally weather, with wind speeds of 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph, is likely along and off the Kerala coast. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

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IMD warned that heavy rainfall could lead to poor visibility, waterlogging, traffic disruptions, tree falls, damage to power infrastructure and kutcha houses, and damage to standing crops and vegetables. Landslides and mudslides are also possible. Lightning poses a risk to people and cattle in open areas.

It has advised the public to follow traffic advisories, avoid vulnerable structures, take shelter during thunderstorms and lightning, and provide support to vegetable pandals where necessary.