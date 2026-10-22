Kozhikode beach is all set to host Kerala's largest coastal marathon on November 1, coinciding with Kerala Piravi celebrations. Organised jointly by Manorama Quickerala and PK Steels, excitement for the event reached a peak on Vijayadashami day with a spirited promo run conducted by the Calicut Runners Club.

Around 500 participants took to the streets early in the morning for the promotional event, which was flagged off by Dr CM Fazalu Abid, Assistant Professor at Farook Training College.

Event categories and highlights

The main marathon on November 1 will begin at 4.30 am from Kozhikode beach. Designed to welcome individuals, families, and friend groups, the race offers 21 km, 10 km, and 3 km categories. To commemorate the formation of Kerala state in 1956, a special 1956-metre run has been curated specifically for children. Participants can also join an energetic pre-race Zumba session before hitting the course.

Prizes and registration details

With over 3,000 runners expected to take part, the marathon boasts a total cash prize pool of ₹3.5 lakh. Special awards will also be presented in the best costume category for families and groups running together.

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Event partners

The event is supported by Aster Mims Hospital, Decathlon, Yana IVF Fertility Centre, Happy Peanut Butter, HDFC Bank, Aquench, alhind.com, Snack Zero, and Team Raz Zumbe. Registration for the marathon closes on 24 Oct. Interested runners can register by scanning the official QR code or calling 7012896549.