German carmaker Volkswagen is preparing to shake up the Indian automotive landscape with a series of exciting new roll-outs. Over the coming months, the brand plans to introduce three key offerings to cater to evolving driver preferences. These include an updated version of the Virtus mid-size sedan, the highly sought-after second batch of the Golf GTI performance hatchback, and an all-new sub-4-metre compact SUV designed specifically to anchor the brand's volume strategy in India.

Volkswagen Virtus facelift

Expected towards the end of this year, the refreshed Virtus will build on the success of the current mid-size sedan, which replaced the Vento in 2022 and has since established itself as one of Volkswagen's top sellers in the country. Test mules spotted undergoing road trials across India hint at noticeable exterior styling updates, including re-designed front and rear bumpers, fresh alloy wheels, updated headlamp clusters, a revised front grille, and tweaked LED DRLs. Illuminated Volkswagen logos at both ends are also likely to feature. Inside, cabin quality is expected to see a bump with improved soft-touch plastics and additional convenience features inspired by the recently updated Taigun facelift. Under the bonnet, mechanicals will remain unchanged, continuing with the existing 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine (paired with a 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic transmission) and the more powerful 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit (mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic).

Volkswagen Golf GTI second batch

Following an overwhelmingly positive response to the first batch of 250 fully imported CBU units, which sold out almost instantly last year, Volkswagen is bringing back the iconic Golf GTI in limited numbers. The upcoming second consignment is expected to introduce a few added convenience features, which may lead to a minor uptick in its ex-showroom price. However, its core appeal remains intact: a potent 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine producing 265 PS, combined with a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox that propels the hot hatch from 0 to 100 km/h in a swift 5.8 seconds.

All-new sub-4-metre SUV

Perhaps the most crucial arrival for Volkswagen's mass-market plans is an all-new sub-4-metre SUV. Positioned below the Taigun, this compact crossover will serve as the new entry point into the brand's SUV line-up.

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Widely expected to share its platform and underpinning architecture with the popular Skoda Kylaq, the upcoming SUV is likely to draw design inspiration from Volkswagen's international 'Tera' model. While official specifications remain under wraps, the new vehicle is poised to offer a feature-packed cabin and competitive pricing to rival popular offerings in the crowded sub-compact SUV segment.