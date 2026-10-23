Kakkanad: Stray dogs are once again running amok on the Collectorate premises. In the latest incident, a pack of strays tore apart the official nameplate of the Vigilance Deputy Collector’s car.

Dogs lunging and barking aggressively at employees and visitors have become a daily nightmare here, with many having close shaves purely by chance. Roaming in packs, the animals have heavily infested the parade ground and its surrounding areas. They typically retreat to the shade of the acacia thickets on the eastern side of the compound or shelter underneath parked vehicles. They have also turned into a persistent hazard for morning and evening walkers who frequent the grounds.

Some packs have even moved inside the abandoned, rusting vehicles dumped on the premises, turning the car seats into their makeshift dens. Authorities shutter the Collectorate’s five entrance gates every evening, but numerous gaps along the perimeter allow the strays to sneak back in with ease.