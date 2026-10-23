The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has released a draft amendment to the motor vehicle rules proposing sweeping changes to the process of obtaining a driving licence, including raising the minimum score required to pass the learner's licence test from 60 per cent to 75 per cent.

Applicants would also be required to attend a road safety class within 15 days of submitting their application.

The draft proposes making applicants' health information part of the application process. Applicants would be asked whether they have epilepsy and take medication for the condition. Those who answer in the affirmative would not be eligible for a driving licence, according to the proposal.

Applicants would also have to disclose vision problems, difficulties with night vision, hearing impairment and limitations affecting the functioning of their limbs. Information about drug allergies, medical implants and other health conditions would also be sought.

The draft specifies that some of this medical information should be used only when a road accident results in the applicant being admitted to a hospital.

The ministry has also proposed including the applicant's blood group, willingness to donate organs, and the name and phone number of an emergency contact on the driving licence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The existing smart card format would be replaced with a PVC or laminated card. Information on the licence could be verified using a QR code.

Simpler process for updating details

The proposed amendments seek to simplify procedures for correcting personal details and updating addresses, mobile numbers and email addresses.

An application for an address change would be deemed approved if the authorities neither approve nor reject it within 30 days. Applications to change other details would have to be decided within 15 days. If an application is rejected, the authorities would be required to state the reasons.

The draft also recommends waiving fees for correcting personal information, changing addresses and updating mobile numbers and email addresses.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also lists Aadhaar, voter ID, passport, electronic ration cards, identity documents issued by government institutions and pension documents among the documents that could be submitted as proof of address.

Electricity bills and domestic LPG bills issued within the preceding three months would also be accepted.

The ministry has invited comments and suggestions on the draft rules within 30 days. Responses can be sent by email to comments-morth@gov.in or submitted directly to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.