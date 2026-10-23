Mattannur: Setting a heartwarming example of empathy, five-year-old Leo Ernest, a student at Kotheri LP School, has donated his hair to help cancer patients. A native of Kodolipram, Leo grew his hair out specifically to donate it to those who lose their hair while undergoing cancer treatment.

Leo’s noble gesture was fully encouraged and supported by his parents, K M Aswathi and K V Pradeesh.

Commending the child’s compassion, Shuhaib Kotheri, the manager of Kotheri LP School, remarked that this bright young boy has become a source of immense pride and an inspiration to other children and families.