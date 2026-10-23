Thiruvananthapuram: Unchecked illegal parking along Chala Road has been causing severe traffic gridlock, with vehicles routinely lining both sides of the stretch despite strict no-parking regulations.

Commuters allege that the traffic police have turned a blind eye and failed to take effective measures to curb the menace. There is a growing demand for sustained surveillance to ensure parking restrictions are strictly enforced.

A major catalyst for the issue is the acute shortage of dedicated parking spaces for motorists visiting the bustling market area. While shoppers currently rely on Gandhi Park for parking, many still leave their vehicles haphazardly along unauthorised stretches. This causes congestion on the road, severely disrupting the movement of other vehicles and frequently bringing traffic to a standstill during peak hours.

Commuters and motorists have urged the authorities to strictly enforce parking curbs and initiate penal action against violators to restore order to the busy corridor.