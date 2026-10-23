Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in ten districts of Kerala on Friday, warning of the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The alert covers Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. A yellow alert has been issued in the remaining four districts: Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram. The alert is expected to continue till Sunday.

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms along with heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Rain is expected to continue over the coming days under the influence of a low-pressure area near the Tamil Nadu coast. An orange alert indicates the possibility of very heavy rainfall, ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm within 24 hours, at isolated places.

The weather agency has warned that poor visibility may occur due to an intense spell of rainfall, leading to traffic congestion, waterlogging on roads, uprooting of trees, damage to the power sector, possibility of damage to vulnerable structures due to heavy to very heavy rainfall, and possibilities of flash floods and landslides

The weather agency has also warned of strong winds and thunderstorms. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along the Kerala coast amid adverse weather conditions.

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The department has urged residents in to follow official instructions and move to safer places if necessary. People have also been advised to exercise caution near rivers, dams and other water bodies.