Nedumbassery: A python was rescued from the residence of Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan at Desam near Aluva late on Wednesday night, marking the third such reptile discovery at the premises ever since Satheesan assumed office as CM.

The incident occurred around 11 pm when police personnel stationed on security duty spotted the python slithering towards a car parked in the porch.

The officers immediately alerted wildlife rescuers, following which Binu, a volunteer with the forest department's 'Sarpa' snake rescue squad, arrived at the scene. He safely captured the python and handed it over to the Kerala Forest Department.

Proximity to stream and paddy fields

Locals and rescue officials attribute the frequent presence of snakes to the surrounding geography. The Chengal stream flows close to the residence, which is also flanked by vast paddy fields, making the area a natural habitat for various species of wildlife.

Third snake rescued from the premises

This is the third time a snake has been retrieved from the Desam property in recent months. Earlier in June this year, a cobra was spotted in the compound around 2 pm. On that occasion, Sarpa volunteers Santhosh and Anantha Krishnan carried out a rescue operation to capture the venomous reptile before releasing it safely into the wild.