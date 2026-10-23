Kerala lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-74 result today 23/10/2026 ₹1 cr first prize RX 418236 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-74 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Friday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by the third prize of ₹5 lakh.
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Check the complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – RX 418236
Consolation prize: ₹5,000 for the remaining series
Second prize: ₹30 lakh - RW 817963
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - RT 445854
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 - 0078, 0341, 1753, 3304, 3454, 3638, 3678, 4211, 4993, 5667, 5899, 7211, 7597, 7874, 8267, 8535, 8740, 8885, 9710
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 - 2086, 3114, 5444, 7352, 7700,8635
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 - 0215, 0387, 1100, 1458, 1958, 2171, 2472, 3342, 3532, 3684, 3692, 4266, 6153, 6612, 6613, 6710, 7302, 7593, 7884, 7906, 8271, 8789, 9002, 9773, 9970
Seventh prize: ₹500 - 0103, 0115, 0146, 0310, 0350, 0424, 0441, 0770, 0829, 0834, 0913, 1235, 1336, 1377, 1519, 1811, 1819, 1890, 2081, 2310, 2339, 2409, 2887, 3244, 3320, 3424, 3437, 3614, 3685, 3874, 4038, 4143, 4195, 4404, 4625, 4759, 4827, 4992, 5223, 5328, 5360, 5409, 5510, 5512, 5569, 5583, 5785, 5912, 6035, 6100, 6121, 6409, 6516, 6681, 6909, 7071, 7121, 7227, 7288, 7357, 7455, 7545, 7560, 7687, 8185, 8227, 8357, 8560, 8647, 8874, 8897, 8927, 9595, 9611, 9750, 9770
Eighth prize: ₹200 - 0085, 0147, 0205, 0245, 0316, 0355, 0487, 0527, 0722, 0954, 1078, 1117, 1231, 1469, 1532, 1624, 1658, 1660, 1779, 1832, 2004, 2068, 2203, 2210, 2492, 2659, 2996, 3004, 3301, 3360, 3423, 3477, 3652, 3878, 3916, 4009, 4106, 4141, 4325, 4409, 4561, 4616, 4619, 4905, 4937, 4977, 5049, 5149, 5166, 5196, 5541, 5572, 5582, 5610, 5818, 6011, 6070, 6500, 6542, 6570, 6600, 6685, 6783, 6901, 7068, 7388, 7412, 7476, 7582, 7835, 7907, 7928, 8021, 8052, 8100, 8182, 8234, 8258, 8290, 8583, 8650, 8655, 8798, 8912, 9224, 9261, 9607, 9701, 9755, 9759, 9825, 9908
Ninth prize: ₹100 - 0039, 0074, 0106, 0171, 0174, 0248, 0395, 0437, 0565, 0686, 0691, 0712, 0848, 1024, 1212, 1260, 1348, 1365, 1408, 1595, 1606, 1628, 1812, 1860, 1953, 2104, 2137, 2301, 2375, 2405, 2470, 2498, 2530, 2596, 2621, 2631, 2634, 2821, 2869, 3067, 3260, 3275, 3348, 3429, 3444, 3447, 3474, 3480, 3494, 3604, 3633, 3669, 3691, 3717, 3788, 3848, 3969, 4069, 4090, 4268, 4339, 4345, 4350, 4437, 4451, 4723, 4730, 4737, 4764, 4792, 4829, 4878, 4916, 4925, 5157, 5217, 5246, 5425, 5531, 5581, 5730, 5754, 5776, 5781, 5794, 5843, 5871, 5939, 6140, 6155, 6162, 6244, 6514, 6553, 6574, 6614, 6667, 6735, 6748, 6920, 6932, 6976, 6979, 7044, 7064, 7145, 7166, 7458, 7465, 7513, 7529, 7539, 7612, 7823, 7931, 7956, 8023, 8028, 8086, 8116, 8133, 8183, 8201, 8305, 8326, 8364, 8444, 8474, 8523, 8575, 8589, 8744, 8986, 9073, 9208, 9294, 9308, 9312, 9330, 9399, 9540, 9550, 9765, 9798
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Suvarna Keralam SK-74 result 23.10.2025
Winners of the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card, while submitting their winning ticket.