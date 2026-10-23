Kochi: VPVV, the company accused of perpetrating a ₹1,000-crore investment fraud, has resurfaced after a brief lull, seeking to draw fresh investors into its fold. Company chairman Venkitta Venkit recently held a video conference to attract new investors, claiming that 191 countries had appointed him as a non-state actor (NSA) to implement a trade agreement under the Indo-US Pacific Peace Treaty.

A total of 217 people, including existing investors, attended the online meeting.

Venkit has informed investors that VPVV's operations would become active again from Friday and announced another online meeting at 7.30 pm.

The group had gone into a temporary retreat for a few months after several cases were registered against key company figures, including Venkit, in different states, and some of them were arrested by the police. Venkit conducted the video conference while reportedly in hiding.

Meanwhile, another case has been registered against the company at the Pala police station.

The case was registered based on a complaint by two former police officers who are accused in a case registered by the Palarivattom police over the alleged cheating of a retired serviceman in the name of VPVV.

Retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Antony Thomas and retired Superintendent of Police (SP) P N Rajeev, who run an establishment named Team Commanding Security and Training, filed the complaint.

They alleged that ₹57 lakh was collected from them on the pretext of recruiting 5,000 security personnel for projects that VPVV was planning to launch in Nagpur and Thoothukudi.