A car owner has been fined ₹57,212 for driving his vehicle around a public ground four times and damaging its surface at Kurukkunnapuram in Marady panchayat near Muvattupuzha. The ground had been prepared to host this year’s Keralotsavam festival.

The incident occurred on Friday morning, when the car was driven onto the ground, leaving the rain-soaked surface muddy and damaged. The ground was being readied for the festival, which will feature cricket and football competitions.

The youngster drove around the ground four times. Manjirippadi ward member Saju Kunnappilly said the playing surface as well as the cricket pitch used by a local club were damaged.

“The authorities confronted him immediately after the incident. He agreed to pay the fine, apologised for his behaviour and left,” Saju said.

According to an estimate prepared by the panchayat assistant engineer, ₹47,212 will be required to restore the ground. The panchayat has imposed an additional fine of ₹10,000 for trespassing onto its property and causing damage, taking the total penalty to ₹57,212.

Saju said the penalty was intended to deter others from committing similar offences. He added that it would take a few days to restore the ground before it could be used for the Keralotsavam events.

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The panchayat secretary has issued a notice directing the vehicle owner to pay the amount within seven days of receiving it. Failure to pay within the stipulated period could invite revenue recovery and prosecution proceedings. The notice also warns that the case may be handed over to the police for further legal action.

Footage showing the car being driven around the ground has emerged, along with a separate video of panchayat officials working to restore the damaged surface.